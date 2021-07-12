Over 23,500 airmen and guardians say no to COVID vaccines as final deadline passes | 3 Dec 2021 | Nearly 95% of airmen and guardians -- about 473,000 people -- are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Department of the Air Force announced Friday. About 23,500 troops remained unvaccinated as of 8 a.m. Friday, more than half of whom belong to the Air Force Reserve or Air National Guard. That accounts for around one in every 20 people in the department. Nearly twice as many Guard and Reserve airmen are unvaccinated than in the active duty component, 14,500 to 8,800.