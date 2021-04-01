Over 432,000 Votes Removed From Trump in Pennsylvania, Data Scientists Say | 04 Jan 2021 | Pennsylvania election data show that over 432,000 votes were removed from President Donald Trump during the November election, data scientists say. According to an analysis by the Data Integrity Group, obtained exclusively by The Epoch Times, votes for Trump--from both Election Day and mail-in ballots--were removed from the totals in at least 15 counties. Time-series election data shows Trump's votes decrementing in various counties at numerous time points instead of increasing as would be expected under normal circumstances. The group said that Election Day vote removals happened during the vote tabulation process in at least 15 counties... Meanwhile, absentee vote removals happened in Allegheny County, Chester County, and Lehigh County. At least 432,116 votes--213,707 election day votes and 218,409 absentee votes--were removed in total.