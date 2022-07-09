Over 50 Biden Administration Employees, 12 US Agencies Involved in Social Media Censorship Push - Documents | 6 Sept 2022 | More than 50 officials in Joe Biden's regime across a dozen agencies have been involved with efforts to pressure Big Tech companies to crack down on alleged misinformation, according to documents released on Aug. 31. Senior officials in the U.S. government, including White House lawyer Dana Remus, deputy assistant to the president Rob Flaherty, and onetime White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt, have been in touch with one or more major social media companies to try to get the companies to tighten rules on allegedly false and misleading information on COVID-19, and take action against users who violate the rules, the documents show... The documents were part of a preliminary production in a lawsuit levied against the government by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, later joined by experts maligned by federal officials. Plaintiffs said the massive pressure campaign amounted to a "Censorship Enterprise" because it involved so many officials and agencies. Responses from the Big Tech companies also revealed more officials involved with the effort.