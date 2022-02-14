Over 600 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Given in Clinic Were Stored Improperly - Connecticut Officials | 13 Feb 2022 | Hundreds of individuals who received COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in New Haven, Connecticut, need to receive another shot, officials said. The reason why, said the New Haven Health Department on Feb. 11, is because vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were improperly refrigerated before they were administered, reported the Hartford Courant. Authorities told local Connecticut media that the mishap impacts upwards of 650 people.