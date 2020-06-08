Over 80,000 mail-in ballots disqualified in NYC primary mess --1 out of 4 mail-in ballots were disqualified for arriving late, lacking a postmark or other defects | 06 Aug 2020 | The mail-in ballots of more than 84,000 New York City Democrats who sought to vote in the presidential primary were disqualified, according to new figures released by the Board of Elections. The city BOE received 403,103 mail-in ballots for the June 23 Democratic presidential primary. But the certified results released Wednesday revealed that only 318,995 mail-in ballots were counted. That means 84,108 ballots were not counted or invalidated -- 21 percent of the total.