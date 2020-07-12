Over half of NYC firefighters would refuse COVID-19 vaccine, survey finds --The results of the survey mirror a national hesitation to get the vaccine. | 07 Dec 2020 | Just weeks before a [deadly] COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be made available to U.S. medical workers and first responders, a firefighters' union internal survey taken by members of the country's largest fire department shows that more than 50% say they would not take it, mirroring what appears to be a nationwide hesitancy to get the shot. The Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA) survey of 2,000 members of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) showed that 55% of participants said they would not bother to get inoculated... The results of the FDNY survey are similar to recent nationwide polls. A Gallup Panel survey, which was conducted in late October...found that 58% of Americans would be willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, a decrease from July, when 66% said they would.