The CIA and/or its agents strike again, staging bombings so that Biden has no choice but to keep US troops in Afghanistan forever: Over two dozen killed in Afghanistan after bomb explodes near school | 8 May 2021 | More than two dozen people were killed in Afghanistan after a bomb exploded near a school in the capital city of Kabul. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that 25 people were killed and 52 others were wounded in the bombing at Syed Al-Shahda school, which is located in a Shiite majority in west Kabul. No group has immediately taken responsibility for the attack or explained why the school was targeted [that would be the deep state], but Shiite Muslims, who represent a minority in Afghanistan, are frequently targeted with violence in the country.