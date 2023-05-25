Oversight Chair Comer prepared to hold FBI Director Wray in contempt over Biden bribery document | 25 May 2023 | House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Wednesday announced that he would soon meet with FBI Director Christopher Wray to resolve a dispute between House Republicans and the bureau over its refusal to hand over a document that detailed an alleged bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national. Comer indicated he might seek a House vote hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress should he ultimately refuse to provide House investigators with the desired form. The Kentucky lawmaker said that Wray had reached out to him hours prior to his appearance on Fox News's Hannity but insisted he would not change his stance on demanding the document. "Nothing's going to change with respect to holding him in contempt of Congress if he doesn't turn over the document," he insisted.