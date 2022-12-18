This is Great Reset terrorism that must be nipped in the bud: Oxford Introducing Traffic Restrictions for Privately Owned Cars After 2023 | 8 Dec 2022 | In England, the Oxfordshire County Council has introduced a new traffic scheme it believes will clear up roadway congestion, improve pedestrian safety, and also address climate issues. However, the plan involves prohibiting where residents of Oxford can drive (unless they have the proper paperwork) by breaking the city into six zones. Predictably, the concept has proven to be wildly unpopular with some of the locals. Over the last week, residents have been up in arms about the scheme... According to the Oxfordshire County Council's own website, "traffic filtering" involves stopping vehicles from moving through selected checkpoints by leveraging a network of preexisting automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. While locals will be eligible to purchase permits that will allow them to drive between the zones "up to 100 days per year," exceeding this limit will result in fines. That means if you commute daily via your own car, you're already guaranteed to exceed the permitted allotment -- assuming you were actually able to get accredited in the first place.