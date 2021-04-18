Oxford Scientists Infect Volunteers With COVID-19 After Recovery for Future Vaccines - Report | 19 April 2021 | Researchers at the University of Oxford announced the start of a human challenge trial to learn more about what happens when people who have already been infected with the coronavirus become infected again, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. Researchers would look at what kind of immune response could help people avoid getting infected with COVID-19 again, as well as how the immune system responds to the virus a second time. They will expose any volunteer to the virus, with only those who have a high enough immune response avoiding reinfection.