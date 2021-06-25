Oxford University explores anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment | 23 June 2021 | The University of Oxford said on Wednesday it was testing anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19, as part of a British government-backed study that aims to aid recoveries in non-hospital settings. Ivermectin resulted in a reduction of virus replication in laboratory studies, the university said, adding that a small pilot showed giving the drug early could reduce viral load and the duration of symptoms in some patients with mild COVID-19. Dubbed PRINCIPLE, the British study in January showed that antibiotics azithromycin and doxycycline were generally ineffective against early-stage COVID-19. While the World Health Organization, and European and U.S. regulators have recommended against using ivermectin in COVID-19 patients [so Big Pharma could make a killing on the killing w. Fauci's mRNA experimental injections], it is being used to treat the illness in some countries, including India.