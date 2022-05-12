Oxfordshire County Council Passes Climate Lockdown 'Trial' to Begin in 2024 --Residents will be confined to their local neighbourhood and have to ask permission to leave it to "save the planet." | 30 Nov 2022 | Oxfordshire County Council yesterday approved plans to lock residents into one of six zones to 'save the planet' from global warming. The latest stage in the "15-minute city" agenda is to place electronic gates on key roads in and out of the city, confining residents to their own neighbourhoods. Under the new scheme, if residents want to leave their zone they will need permission from the Council who gets to decide who is worthy of freedom and who isn't. Under the new scheme, residents will be allowed to leave their zone a maximum of 100 days per year, but in order to even gain this every resident will have to register their car details with the council who will then track their movements via smart cameras round the city... Every resident will be required to register their car with the County Council who will then monitor how many times they leave their district via number plate recognition cameras. Two cars will be counted as one -- meaning, you will have to divide journeys between yourselves. Two cars, 50 journeys each; three cars, 33 journeys each -- and so on.