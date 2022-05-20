Oz Keeps Lead as Vote Count Continues in Pennsylvania Senate Primary | 19 May 2022 | Literally and figuratively, every vote counts in the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, which remains too close to call two days after the May 17 primary. As of 3 p.m. local time on May 19, Oz, the heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump leads with 417,250 votes (31.16 percent), compared to 415,971 (31.07 percent) for McCormick. In the 24 hours between the mornings of May 17 and May 18, more than 20,000 votes were added to the totals. Propelled by mail-in ballots, McCormick gained about 1,500 votes.