Oz takes the lead in PA Senate race after Fetterman debate stumbles - poll --The pair squared off in Tuesday night's debate during which Fetterman repeatedly struggled to form coherent sentences and clearly answer moderator questions. | 27 Oct 2022 | Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz has overtaken his Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in the Pennsylvania Senate race following the Democrat's much-critiqued performance in the race's sole debate earlier this week. In the latest InsiderAdvantage poll, Oz led Fetterman by 2.7% among likely voters with 47.5% support to 44.8%. That lead is just inside the survey's +/- 3.6% margin of error, making the race a statistical tie. Conducted Oct. 26 among 750 likely voters, the survey is the first to show Oz leading in the race and the first to feature a survey period exclusively following the debate.