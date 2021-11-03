Pa. lawmakers plan to investigate Gov. Wolf's oversight of nursing homes during COVID-19 pandemic; 12,000 deaths in such facilities occurred on his watch --Lawmakers have said the Wolf administration made a grievous error in directing nursing homes to take back residents who had been hospitalized with COVID-19. | 01 March 2021 | State House Republicans said Monday they will begin investigating Gov. Tom Wolf's oversight of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic. State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said the House Government Oversight Committee would examine the Wolf administration’s oversight of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. More than 12,000 coronavirus deaths have occurred in Pennsylvania's long-term care facilities, which represents more than half the state's fatalities during the pandemic. Benninghoff, a Centre County Republican, faulted what he described as incomplete testimony about nursing home from Wolf administration officials at hearings.