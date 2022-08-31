PA School District OK's Satanic Temple's Request to Host Back-to-School Event at Public School | 31 Aug 2022 | After voting against allowing an "After School Satan Club" at an elementary school last April, a Pennsylvania school district has given The Satanic Temple (TST) permission to host a back-to-school night event. The Northern York County School District approved an application submitted by TST to use the auditorium of Northern High School located in Dillsburg for the event scheduled for Sept. 24. Details about the event have not been released. "As a public school district, the use of our school facilities must be permitted without discrimination. We cannot and do not arbitrarily pick and choose which organizations may or may not use our facilities," Superintendent of Schools Steve Kirkpatrick said in a statement.