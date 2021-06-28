Pacific Northwest heat wave peaks Monday with temperatures 50 degrees above average | 28 June 2021 | The extraordinary heat wave that's stifling the Pacific Northwest reached its peak in many areas on Monday. Seattle smashed its all-time high-temperature record, set just the day before, by 4°F. A highly unusual weather pattern that statistically has less than a 1-in-several-thousand-year chance of occurring is in place over the Pacific Northwest, with a record-strong high-pressure area aloft -- colloquially known as a "heat dome" -- sitting over Washington state and British Columbia. This heat dome is yielding temperatures 25–50°F above average across multiple states and British Columbia. The heat was so severe Monday that pavement buckled across the Seattle and Portland metro areas.