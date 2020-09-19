Breaking: Package containing the poison ricin and addressed to Trump intercepted by law enforcement | 19 Sept 2020 | A package containing the poison ricin and addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week, according to two law enforcement officials. Two tests were done to confirm the presence of ricin. All mail for the White House is sorted and screened at an offsite facility before reaching the White House. The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the matter. Ricin is a highly toxic compound extracted from castor beans that has been used in terror plots. It can be used in powder, pellet, mist or acid form.