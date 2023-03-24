Breaking: Package with suspicious white powder delivered to Manhattan DA's office amid Trump investigation | 24 March 2023 | Emergency personnel have responded after a package with suspicious white powder was delivered to the New York City building housing the Manhattan District Attorney's office, according to police. The New York Police Department said the package was delivered by USPS on Friday. No injuries were reported, and as of yet no one has been ordered to evacuate. Police responded to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. District Attorney Alvin Bragg [D-Soros-installed] is currently weighing whether to proceed with an indictment against former President Donald Trump for alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.