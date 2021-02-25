Paid to Stay Home - Coronavirus Aid Bill Pays Federal Employees With Kids Out of School Up to $21K | 23 Feb 2021 | The U.S. House version of the "American Rescue Plan Act of 2021" - a $1.9 trillion emergency aid package to help America recover from the coronavirus pandemic has an extra perk for federal workers: Enhanced paid time off if your child is enrolled in a school that isn't back to full-time, in-classroom instruction. Critics call it a personal bailout for bureaucrats. It is funded through a new $570 million family leave account exclusively for federal workers... Buried on page 305 of the House bill released late last Friday night (included after the bailout details for states and localities), is a new Treasury Department fund called the "Emergency Federal Employee Leave Fund."