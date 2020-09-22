Pair busted with gun, 200 rounds of ammunition ahead of Trump rally in Ohio --Suspects found by airport with Glock, pitchfork ----Divisons were charged with making terroristic threats, carrying a concealed weapon, inducing panic and criminal trespassing | 22 Sept 2020 | A Virginia couple was busted while allegedly carrying a gun and 200 rounds of ammunition, along with a pitchfork and shovels, ahead of a Trump campaign rally Monday night in Ohio, authorities said. John C. Davison, 38, and Vicki M. Davison, 33, were spotted by a Toledo Executive Airport employee walking on the railroad tracks behind the airport in Lake Township, the Sentinel-Tribune reported. The worker said the couple had a backpack and shovels. Police "converged" on the pair and took them into custody without incident, Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer told the newspaper. The Davisons allegedly had on them two shovels, a pitchfork and a backpack stuffed with a Glock pistol with an extended magazine, as well as 200 rounds of ammunition and four tourniquets, Hummer said... Their arrest prompted a two-and-a-half-hour lockdown of the Lake Local Schools buildings, as Secret Service and FBI conducted an investigation, Hummer said.