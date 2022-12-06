Palin, Begich, Gross and Peltola are early frontrunners in Alaska's special U.S. House primary | 12 June 2022 | Early results in Alaska’s 48-candidate special primary election for U.S. House Saturday showed Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III taking the lead, followed by independent Al Gross. Democratic former state Rep. Mary Peltola, in her first statewide campaign, was in fourth. Palin, in her first campaign since resigning as Alaska governor in 2009, was the clear leader with 30%. Begich, a businessman and investor who launched his campaign before the March death of longtime Alaska U.S. Rep. Don Young -- which prompted Saturday's special election -- was in second with 19%... The top four candidates from the special primary will advance to an August special general election, which will be Alaska’s first using ranked choice voting.