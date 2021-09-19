The Pandemic Has Ended for Much of India - Using Ivermectin | 18 Sept 2021 | Dr. Pierre Kory, an American pulmonary and critical care specialist and founding member of FLCCC, is “thrilled as the pandemic for much of India is over.” Cases are rare, deaths near zero – in Indian states which use ivermectin in early treatment protocols. In Uttar Pradesh, India, 33 districts have been declared “Covid-free.” With a combined population of 241 million there are only 199 active cases and the positive test rate is 0.01% – statistically zero. It is a poor state and worse, the most-populous in the nation and has extremely high-density cities — the most-fertile environment imaginable for a pandemic virus — yet they defeated Covid with a cheap, widely-available drug.