Pandemic Worker Kills Pet Dog After Owners Quarantined in China | 8 April 2022 | A pet corgi was killed by a man clad in a white biohazard suit in Shanghai on April 6, minutes after its owners were sent to a quarantine center under the regime's COVID-zero policy. The killing was filmed by a resident who lives nearby using her cell phone, while other residents took photos from their balconies. From the video and photos shared on social media, the man is seen chasing the dog and then hitting it to death with a spade. The howling dog ran along the roadside after the first wallop. The man quickly caught it and hit it with a spade two more times, killing it. Soon after, the man came back with a plastic bag and picked up the corgi's body.