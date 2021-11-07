Panetta calls on Biden to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for military | 10 July 2021 | Former Defense Secretary [deep-state nut-job] Leon Panetta said that Joe Biden should require all military members to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In an interview with Greta Van Susteren set to air on Sunday, Panetta said it was a matter of "national security." "I frankly think the president ought to issue an order requiring everybody in the military to get a COVID-19 shot, period. That's an issue involving our national security," Panetta, who served under the Obama administration, said... The vaccines are under an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Therefore, the Pentagon cannot legally require that all military members get the vaccine, although Biden could grant an exception to this rule.