Panic: Democrats Instruct Worried CNN to Ignore Trump's Fraud Claims, Use 9/11 Against Americans - Leaked Tapes --Project Veritas obtains internal audio of top CNN brass desperately scheming to conceal Trump's election challenges with misdirections such as the 9/11 attacks | 01 Dec 2020 | Leaked audio from CNN's daily 9:00 a.m. conference call obtained by Project Veritas reveals that the Democrat Party has been giving the pro-Biden cable marching orders to cover up President Donald Trump's challenges to the legitimacy of the 2020 election, while projecting an air of confidence in regards to the Biden transition and using 9/11 to stoke fears about President Trump's refusal to begin the transition. In the Project Veritas audio, CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel says, "I have been hearing the same thing both from Republicans who have not come out to congratulate Biden, but also to those who have and Democrats who have and the Democrats, and that is that we have to be, you know, news organizations have to be very careful and very responsible about not giving Trump too much of a platform on his not conceding because they feel the transition can go forward." "And you know, other than the national security briefings, which are critical to start now, they just don't want us to exaggerate that Trump isn't leaving office," Gangel says in regards to the Democrat Party. "Yup, agreed," says CNN president Jeff Zucker. CNN Field Producer Stephanie Becker goes to recommend that the network craft a narrative that a Trump refusal to transition would be akin to letting the 9/11 terror attacks [the deep-state inside job] happen: "So, if you want a good, concrete example of what happens when you don't have a good transition, well, look at the twin towers."