'Papers, Please': Holocaust Museum Makes Visitors Present Vaccine Passport to Enter | 31 Dec 2021 | The Illinois Holocaust Museum recently announced that visitors over the age of five must present their COVID-19 vaccine passport to enter the building, prompting mockery from health freedom advocates. According to a statement from the Illinois Holocaust Museum, visitors over the age of five must present "proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the building as of January 5, 2022." Those over 16 must also provide photo identification that matches that on their COVID-19 passport of choice.