Parents are Enraged After Three Students Get Suspended From UMass-Amherst for Taking Maskless Photo Outdoors --An anonymous coward snitched on the three girls and sent the picture to administrators | 9 May 2021 | Three UMass-Amherst students have been suspended from their university, losing credits and tuition for the semester, because they appeared in a maskless picture together while outdoors. Parents are up in arms over the double standard shown by the school, as they did nothing about sports-ball athletes engaging in recent maskless celebrations. These three students are being singled out to enforce the new culture of fear, ushered in by using COVID-19.