Parents pledge to file lawsuit over bill signed Wednesday ending Connecticut's religious exemption for required school vaccines | 28 April 2021 | Hours after Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill Wednesday to eliminate Connecticut's religious exemption for required vaccines for students, opponents of the measure said they plan to file state and federal lawsuits as soon as Thursday seeking to overturn the law. Outside state Supreme Court in Hartford, Brian Festa, co-founder of We The Patriots USA and The Connecticut Freedom Alliance; attorneys Norm Pattis and Cameron Atkinson; and one of the plaintiffs signing onto the lawsuit, Sherry Harmon, argued the legislation not only "overreaches," but also is "illegal and unconstitutional."