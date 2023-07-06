Parents' rights organizations including Florida-based Moms for Liberty are added to Southern Poverty Law Center's list of 'hate and anti-government groups' alongside neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan --Parents' rights organizations including Florida-based Moms for Liberty are the latest to be added to a list of 'hate and anti-government groups' | 7 June 2023 | Parents' rights organizations including Florida-based Moms for Liberty are the latest to be added to a list of "hate and anti-government groups." A new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has added them, among others, to their "Hate Map" as part of the release of their [psychotic] "Year in Hate and Extremism 2022" report. In previous years, groups to be included on the list were akin to neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan the addition of anti-government groups the list has increased from 733 "hate groups" in 2021 to 1225 "hate and anti-government extremist groups" for 2022.