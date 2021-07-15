Parents Sue City of Washington D.C. for Vaccinating Minors Without Parental Consent | 14 July 2021 | A recent District of Columbia law, the D.C. Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2020, allows kids aged 11 and up to get any vaccine recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), including COVID shots, without parental consent or knowledge. The bill passed the D.C. Council on a 10-3 vote last November, and was signed into law by Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) in December. It went into effect on March 19, 2021. On Monday, the Children's Health Defense (CHD) and the Parental Rights Foundation filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for D.C., seeking a court order to rule the law unconstitutional.