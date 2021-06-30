Parents threaten to sue UConn over COVID-19 vaccine mandate | 29 June 2021 | A parental-rights nonprofit and families of UConn students are demanding that the university roll back its [insane] COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which was instituted earlier this month. Ryan P. McLane, an attorney representing The Family Freedom Endeavor and "dozens" of UConn students and their parents, sent a letter last week to interim university president Dr. Andrew Agwunobi and outgoing president Thomas Katsouleas requesting that the university "withdraw the current vaccine mandate." If the university does not revoke its mandate by July 2, McLane warned, the group will "litigate this issue in order to prevent the irreparable harm to their rights and potentially their physical selves." The Family Freedom Endeavor, a Florida-based nonprofit incorporated last month, describes its work as "fighting for the rights of individuals and the family over government-imposed regulations and restrictions."