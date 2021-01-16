Parler CEO John Matze, Family Forced Into Hiding Due to Death Threats, Security Breaches - Filing | 16 Jan 2021 | Parler's CEO has gone into hiding with his family after receiving death threats, according to a new court filing. CEO John Matze "has had to leave his home and go into hiding with his family after receiving death threats and invasive personal security breaches," the filing in Parler v. Amazon states. Parler sued Amazon Web Services (AWS) after the company refused to continue working with the social media company. Parler went offline on Monday as a result and continues to be offline. Amazon asked the court on Tuesday to redact names, job titles, and descriptions from court documents.