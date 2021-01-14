Parler sues Amazon for suspending app from cloud service, claims antitrust violation and breach of contract --Parler seeking temporary relief after being blackballed by Amazon Web Services | 11 Jan 2021 | Alternative social media platform Parler filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Monday following Amazon Web Services' decision to suspend Parler from its cloud hosting service following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Parler is seeking a temporary restraining order to keep Amazon Web Services (AWS) from blackballing Parler and claims Amazon Web Services is violating the Sherman Antitrust Act in the filing. "AWS's decision to effectively terminate Parler’s account is apparently motivated by political animus," Parler claims in its filing. "AWS is violating Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act in combination with Defendant Twitter. AWS is also breaching it[s] contract with Parler, which requires AWS to provide Parler with a thirty-day notice before terminating service, rather than the less than thirty-hour notice AWS actually provided. Finally, AWS is committing intentional interference with prospective economic advantage given the millions of users expected to sign up in the near future."