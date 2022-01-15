Passaic residents evacuated as 11-alarm chemical fire rages downtown | 14 Jan 2022 | (NJ) An 11-alarm chemical fire sent plumes of smoke and drew several mutual aid departments to the city on frigid Friday night. Mayor Hector Lora said that the bulk of the fire is in the Majestic Industries portion of the property but that part has also spread to the Qualco chemical plant at 225 Passaic St., Mayor Hector Lora said. Lora said that the fire was already in multiple buildings and that they expected to lose the whole structure. He noted that while the fire had not yet reached the area where chemicals are stored, intermittent popping and small explosions indicated that it was getting closer.