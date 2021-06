Passengers on First Fully Vaccinated North American Cruise Test Positive for Covid-19 | 10 June 2021 | Passengers aboard the first 100% vaccinated North American cruise tested positive for Covid-19. Two passengers on the Celebrity Millennium, which is operated by Royal Caribbean, tested positive for Covid-19 during end-of-cruise testing which is conducted 72 hours before returning to the US. The passengers are asymptomatic and have been forced into isolation on the vessel, WFLA Tampa reported.