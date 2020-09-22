The Passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Correct Call to 'Fill That Seat!' By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. | 20 Sept 2020 | U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed on Sept. 18. Ginsburg, a feminist and role model for some women across America, is being lauded as a "legal giant" and "trailblazer," accolades being doled out across political boundaries. Ginsburg was dedicated to jurisprudence tasks, even pouring over legal briefs from her hospital bed.But what did Ginsburg trailblaze, and in what sense was she a legal giant? ...As Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) pointed out on "Hannity" on Sept. 18, it's imperative for Trump to act with urgency on any SCOTUS replacement. Hillary Clinton has stated that Joe Biden shouldn't concede the 2020 presidential election "under any circumstances." That would mean that, without a replacement, the election could be decided by a 4-to-4 Supreme Court. Conservatives and Trump supporters certainly can't rely on Bush's John Roberts to side with Trump in any disputed 2020 election outcomes. The same deep-state elements who in 2000 demanded the installation of George W. Bush (Democrats and establishment Republicans) will be adapting a "by any means necessary" mantra for Joe Biden's installation in 2020. The only difference is that the candidate is a Democrat, and their battle positions will be buttressed by a ubiquitous, deeply biased social media.