Paul Pelosi avoids more jail time as he pleads guilty to 1 count in California DUI case --Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to DUI and causing injury | 23 Aug 2022 | Paul Pelosi, the multimillionaire husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing injury on Tuesday in connection to drunk driving charges back in May. Pelosi's plea agreement includes a jail term of five days, although Judge Joseph Solga noted that he already had credit for four days, two from actual time served and two for conduct credits. The remaining day will be covered by an 8-hour work program. The sentence also includes a three-month drunk driving program, one year with an ignition interlock device, restitution payments, as well as three years of probation. As part of the agreement, Pelosi pleaded guilty to violating California Vehicle Code 23153(a), and a second charge was dismissed in the interest of justice.