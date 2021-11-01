Payment processor Stripe cuts ties with Trump campaign | 10 Jan 2021 | Payment processing company Stripe cut ties with President Trump's campaign after his supporters [with antifa and BLM agents] rioted at the Capitol last week, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill on Sunday. Stripe, a San Francisco-based company that manages online card payments for several businesses, will stop processing payments to the campaign, saying the campaign violated its policies against encouraging violence after a pro-Trump mob [allegedly] stormed and vandalized the Capitol... The news of Stripe separating from the president’s campaign came after other technology firms punished Trump and his campaign.