PayPal Reverses Course, Says Company Will Not Seize Money From People for Promoting 'Misinformation' | 8 Oct 2022 | PayPal on Oct. 8 said it was not implementing a new policy that would have enabled the company to seize money from users who allegedly promote "misinformation" or "hate." "An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy," a PayPal spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email. "Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We're sorry for the confusion this has caused," the spokesperson added. The company in September announced that it was amending its acceptable use policy, or AUP. The policy, due to take effect in November, said that users may not use PayPal to for the "sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials that, in PayPal's sole discretion, (a) are harmful, obscene, harassing, or objectionable...(g) are fraudulent, promote misinformation, or are unlawful..." For each violation, PayPal says users are subject to repercussions. Those include "liquidated damages" of $2,500 per violation.