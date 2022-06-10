PayPal Updates User Policy to Include Possible $2,500 Fine for Speech It Doesn't Like | 6 Oct 2022 | ...PayPal will soon also potentially include $2,500 fines for WrongThink, according to a recently updated acceptable use policy set to take effect in November. As reported by Reclaim the Net: "PayPal's clause about taking users' funds for a violation of its rules has long been established. But, as published on September 26th and to be effective on November 3rd, 2022, PayPal will add restrictions to its acceptable use policy that go beyond illegal activities and fraud and into the realm of policing speech. The updated policy prohibits users from using PayPal for activities that:



Involve the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials that, in PayPal's sole discretion, (a) are harmful, obscene, harassing, or objectionable...(e) depict, promote, or incite hatred or discrimination of protected groups or of individuals or groups based on protected characteristics (e.g. race, religion, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.)...(g) are fraudulent, promote misinformation...or (i) are otherwise unfit for publication.

Big Tech platforms are increasingly finding ways to punish people's speech under the guise of banning 'misinformation,' and making themselves as the arbiters of truth in deciding what is and isn't true." Yep, and in PayPal's case, they specifically state that they can fine users $2,500 for alleged "misinformation" and supposed hate speech. "Violation of this Acceptable Use Policy constitutes a violation of the PayPal User Agreement and may subject you to damages, including liquidated damages of $2,500.00 U.S. dollars per violation, which may be debited directly from your PayPal account(s)," the new policy reads.