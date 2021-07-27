PayPal Working with ADL to Financially Blacklist and Spy on 'Extremists' | 26 July 2021 | PayPal, the online payment processing giant, has announced it will work with the far-left Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to collect information on and cut off financial flows to so-called extremists, and that it will share the data it gathers with law enforcement, policymakers, and the rest of the financial industry. PayPal took its first step towards suppressing dissent when it banned the account of Julian Assange in 2011... Commenting on the news, Blake Masters, a candidate in the Republican primary to contest Arizona's Senate seat, called PayPal's decision an "obvious pretext to suppress any dissent."