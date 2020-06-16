Peaceful Protest in Albany as NYSBA Walks Back COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Recommendation | 16 June 2020 | Saturday, June 13, was a good day. Several hundred members of the health freedom community gathered peacefully in Albany, New York, to commemorate the first anniversary of the repeal of the religious exemption to vaccination, to protest the proposal of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) to mandate Covid-19 vaccines, and to participate in #ExposeBillGates day... All of the speakers participated, as well as Michael Sussman, the New York lead lawyer appealing the repeal of the religious exemption, and pediatrician Dr. Lawrence Palevsky. The speakers eloquently addressed many issues about the recent lockdown, the NYSBA's proposed mandate, the importance of free exercise of religion and solidarity among people of all political, economic, racial, ethnic and religious communities.