Pediatrician Banned from Work for Refusing COVID Shots Sues Hospital Employer | 28 June 2022 | Pediatrician Paul Halczenko, MD, awaits a decision in an appeal he filed against Ascension Health, his employer for the last ten years. Dr. Halczenko and four other health care workers, were put on leave from their job at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital after refusing to be vaccinated for COVID-19 for religious reasons when it was mandated as a condition of employment for 14,700 employees in Indiana. Dr. Halczenko is one of only three pediatric intensive care unit doctors in Indiana. He and four other health care workers sued Ascension and St. Vincent Hospital for violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act... The four other health care workers who filed suit along with the doctor were allowed to return to work when Ascension repealed the vaccine mandate in December 2021. However, Dr. Halczenko, who works in critical care for pediatric patients, was told that he was not allowed to return to work.