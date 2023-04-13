Pelosi appears to take subtle dig at Fetterman in alleging sexism as calls grow for Feinstein to resign --Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna and Dean Phillips called on Feinstein to resign on Wednesday | 13 April 2023 | Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested that calls for longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to resign were sexist, noting that she has "never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way," in an apparent reference to Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who has been absent for a couple of months due to clinical depression [not to mention, the stroke following his mRNA injection]. "It's interesting to me. I don't know what political agendas are at work that are going after Sen. Feinstein in that way. I've never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way," Pelosi told reporters Wednesday. A spokesperson for Pelosi told Fox News Digital that "Speaker Pelosi's comment was not referencing any specific case, but commenting on the historic attitude."