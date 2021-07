Pelosi Appoints Trump Hater [and neocon warmonger] Liz Cheney to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Select Committee | 1 July 2021 | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appointed RINO/Trump hater Liz Cheney to her partisan January 6 Capitol riot select committee. Full list of the 8 members chosen by Pelosi:

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), as chairman.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-TX)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD)

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA)

The other 5 members will be picked with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.