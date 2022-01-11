Pelosi attack suspect, who was in US illegally, makes first court appearance --David DePape, a 42-year-old Canadian who overstayed his visa decades ago, is accused of attacking Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home | 1 Nov 2022 | David DePape, the illegal immigrant from Canada accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's multimillion-dollar San Francisco home [encased in security cameras] last week and assaulting her husband with a hammer, pleaded not guilty in court at an arraignment on a slew of felony charges Tuesday. They include attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to a public official and her family. Appearing in person, the 42-year-old DePape was seen wearing a cast on his arm, orange jail jumpsuit and coronavirus face mask during his arraignment around 1:45 p.m. local time. Public defender Adam Lipson later said his client had sustained a dislocated shoulder.