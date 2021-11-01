Pelosi: Democrats will move to impeach Trump | 10 Jan 2020 | House Democrats will stage a vote to impeach President Trump for encouraging mob violence at the Capitol on Wednesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Sunday night. Pelosi said the Democrats' preferred response to the attack on the U.S. Capitol is for Vice President Pence to remove Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment -- an unlikely scenario less than two weeks before Trump is set to leave office. But in a letter to fellow Democrats, the Speaker vowed to bring a vote on impeachment in the absence of action by Pence, setting the stage for an historic first: the impeachment of a president for the second time in his tenure.