Pelosi Dismisses Expulsion Resolution for GOP Rep. Greene | 20 March 2021 | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) dismissed a move to expel a Republican representative from Congress. On Friday, Pelosi said she did not want to be involved with the effort to kick out freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). This came after Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) proposed the resolution, accusing the Republican of pedaling 'conspiracy' theories.