Pelosi fights back: 'The salon owes me an apology for setting me up' --Local ordinances are keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic | 02 Sept 2020 | A defiant House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday claimed she was “set up” and a hair salon in San Francisco "owes" her an "apology" after it was revealed the California Democrat visited the business despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pelosi, D-Calif., was responding to backlash after Fox News first reported that she visited a ESalonSF in San Francisco on Monday afternoon for a wash and blow-out. Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were only notified they could reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only.